Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Limited at Monday's practice

Dellavedova (ankle) was a limited participant at Monday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks are yet to provide a return timetable for Dellavedova, who's been out since Feb. 4 with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, but the initial estimation was "three-to-four weeks," so it's entirely possible that the guard could be back in the mix within the next few games. While Velazquez notes that Dellavedova did not appear hampered while going through shooting drills, he's yet to go through any full-contact work -- at least publicly -- and interim coach Joe Prunty said he does not believe Dellavedova will be ready for Tuesday's game against Washington.