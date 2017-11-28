Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out again Tuesday

Dellavedova (knee) is listed as out on the Bucks' game notes in advance of Tuesday's game against the Kings.

The Bucks haven't said much about Dellavedova's progress in working back from tendinitis in his left knee, but all signs point to a fifth straight absence for the reserve guard. Expect both Malcolm Brogdon and DeAndre Liggins to pick up a few extra minutes in Dellavedova's stead.