Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Friday
Dellavedova (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Dellavedova still has not been able to return to practice while he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle, so his absence Friday was expected. This will be the 15th straight contest that Dellavedova is sidelined for, and there hasn't been any indication that the point guard is going to be available to make a return any time soon.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Monday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...