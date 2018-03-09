Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Friday

Dellavedova (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Dellavedova still has not been able to return to practice while he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle, so his absence Friday was expected. This will be the 15th straight contest that Dellavedova is sidelined for, and there hasn't been any indication that the point guard is going to be available to make a return any time soon.