Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Monday

Dellavedova (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pacers.

It's been a month since Dellavedova was in the lineup due to a right ankle sprain, and he remains without a clear recovery timetable. As a result, the point guard will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Jason Terry, Sterling Brown and now possibly Shabazz Muhammad picking up extra backcourt minutes off the bench.

