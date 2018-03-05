Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Monday
Dellavedova (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
It's been a month since Dellavedova was in the lineup due to a right ankle sprain, and he remains without a clear recovery timetable. As a result, the point guard will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Jason Terry, Sterling Brown and now possibly Shabazz Muhammad picking up extra backcourt minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Rehabbing injured ankle•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out 3-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...