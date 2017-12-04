Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Monday
Dellavedova (knee) is listed as out in the game notes for Monday's matchup with the Celtics.
The Bucks continue to remain mum on a potential return for Dellavedova, so he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. That means Malcolm Brogdon should see the bulk of the bench minutes at point guard once again Monday. Dellavedova's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pistons.
