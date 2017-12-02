Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Saturday

Dellavedova (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Dellavedova continues to battle left knee tendinitis, which has kept him out of action over the past seven games. In the meantime, Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon will seemingly continue to hold down the fort at point guard.

