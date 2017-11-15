Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Wednesday

Dellavedova is listed as "out" with knee tendinitis on the Bucks' game notes for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Eric Nehm of ESPN Milwaukee reports.

While game notes are subject to change throughout the day, it appears as though Milwaukee will be without the scrappy Aussie, who's seen his minutes decrease slightly in the wake of the Eric Bledsoe trade. Dellavedova played 15 minutes in Saturday's win over the Lakers, then saw a season-low 12 minutes in Monday's win over Memphis. That trend figures to continue going forward, with Jason Kidd appearing to favor Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon, Tony Snell and Khris Middleton as his top wing/guard options.