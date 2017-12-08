Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as questionable Friday

Dellavedova (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Mavericks.

Dellavedova has missed the past 10 games while nursing left knee tendinitis. But, he could make his return Friday. More word on his availability for the contest should emerge after he tests the knee out during morning shootaround. He has yet to play since Milwaukee acquired Eric Bledsoe, however, so it's not entirely clear what Dellavedova's role will be once he comes back. On the year, he's seeing 20.0 minutes per game and averaging 5.5 points and 3.2 assists.