Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Nears double-double in Wednesday's win
Dellavedova totaled eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Pacers.
Dellavedova dropped at least nine dimes for the third straight game, and he did so despite receiving fairly limited playing time. He'll likely have a tough time replicating this recent stretch going forward, but Dellavedova is proving to be a decent option in deeper leagues, especially for fantasy owners in need of assists.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will move back to bench Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Starting Saturday vs. Hornets•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Heading back to bench Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores six points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will start Tuesday vs. Cavs•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...