Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Nears double-double in Wednesday's win

Dellavedova totaled eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Pacers.

Dellavedova dropped at least nine dimes for the third straight game, and he did so despite receiving fairly limited playing time. He'll likely have a tough time replicating this recent stretch going forward, but Dellavedova is proving to be a decent option in deeper leagues, especially for fantasy owners in need of assists.