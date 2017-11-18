Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Not with team Saturday
Dllavedova (knee) is not with the Bucks in Dallas for their game against the Mavericks on Saturday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova will miss his second consecutive game while nursing a knee injury. Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon figure to continue seeing heavy minutes in the backcourt as a result, while Gary Payton is with the team to potentially help provide depth. Even when Dellavedova returns, his minutes will presumably continue taking a hit due to the recent addition of Bledsoe.
