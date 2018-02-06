Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out 3-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain
Dellavedova will be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks due to a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
This news comes at a bad time for the Bucks, who are already down Malcolm Brogdon (quad) for about two months. With both guards out of the picture for about the next month, Sean Kilpatrick, Jason Terry and Sterling Brown will likely see upticks in workload. That said, it's far from a lock that any of them will have fantasy relevance in standard leagues.
