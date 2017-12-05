Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out again Wednesday
Dellavedova (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons in the team's official game notes.
Dellavedova has remained out without any real updates from the Bucks, and he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until the team can provide a timetable on his return. His next opportunity to see the floor will be Friday against the Mavericks, but it doesn't look like the Aussie is close to making a return.
