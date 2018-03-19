Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Monday, but traveling with team

Dellavedova (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, but did make the trip with the team to Cleveland, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After hitting the shelf in early February with the sprained right ankle, Dellavedova was expected back at some point in early March, but those plans were nixed after he experienced a setback in his recovery. Though it's unclear if he's since resumed working out on the court or if his activity remains limited, the fact that Dellavedova is traveling with the team offers optimism that a return could be in the offing. In any case, Dellavedova will likely need to log multiple practices with the team before the Bucks pinpoint a target date for his return.