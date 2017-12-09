Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Saturday vs. Jazz

Dellavedova (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Jazz, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova will be missing a 12th straight game, as he works back from a knee injury. The Bucks also haven't provided any sore of timetable for a return, so look for Dellavedova to continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next shot to play coming on Wednesday against the Pelicans.