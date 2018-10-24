Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out vs. Sixers

Dellavedova will not play Wednesday against the Sixers due to an illness, per the Bucks' game notes.

The team hasn't offered up any details, but for now it looks as though the Bucks will lose a bit of their guard depth Wednesday night. While Dellavedova has played key roles for Milwaukee and Cleveland in the past, he's logged just four total minutes through the Bucks' first three contests.

