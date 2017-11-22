Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Wednesday vs. Suns

Dellavedova (knee) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova is slated to miss a third straight game, as he continues to battle with tendinitis in his knee. Considering tendinitis tends to linger, it's certainly concerning for his availability moving forward, but look for Malcolm Brogdon to handle the majority of the reserve minutes off the bench in the backcourt for now. Dellavedova's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Jazz.