Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out with ankle sprain

Dellavedova was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and won't return to Sunday's game against the Nets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, the injury Dellavedova sustained in a collision with the Nets' D'Angelo Russell was significant enough to prevent him from returning to action for the rest of the fourth quarter. The Bucks will presumably reassess Dellavedova's condition at morning shootaround Tuesday ahead of their game later that evening against the Knicks. If Dellavedova is forced to miss time, Sterling Brown, Jason Terry and Sean Kilpatrick could be in store for added run with the second unit.