Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out with ankle sprain
Dellavedova was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and won't return to Sunday's game against the Nets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, the injury Dellavedova sustained in a collision with the Nets' D'Angelo Russell was significant enough to prevent him from returning to action for the rest of the fourth quarter. The Bucks will presumably reassess Dellavedova's condition at morning shootaround Tuesday ahead of their game later that evening against the Knicks. If Dellavedova is forced to miss time, Sterling Brown, Jason Terry and Sean Kilpatrick could be in store for added run with the second unit.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Exits with apparent ankle injury•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores just seven points Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Uncertain for Wednesday with knee issue•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Nears double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will move back to bench Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Starting Saturday vs. Hornets•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.