Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Plays 20 minutes in Wednesday's win

Dellavedova totaled two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, and one rebound in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 win over the Pistons.

Dellavedova finished with season highs in assists and minutes, this after seeing no more than 11 minutes in any of his 12 appearances thus far in 2018-19. The absence of Khris Middleton (personal) as well as the blowout nature of the game opened up some time along the perimeter, and Dellavedova capitalized. It's unclear if Middleton will return for Friday's matchup with the Warriors, but either way Dellavedova isn't a reliable option in most leagues.