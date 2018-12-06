Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Plays 20 minutes in Wednesday's win
Dellavedova totaled two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, and one rebound in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 win over the Pistons.
Dellavedova finished with season highs in assists and minutes, this after seeing no more than 11 minutes in any of his 12 appearances thus far in 2018-19. The absence of Khris Middleton (personal) as well as the blowout nature of the game opened up some time along the perimeter, and Dellavedova capitalized. It's unclear if Middleton will return for Friday's matchup with the Warriors, but either way Dellavedova isn't a reliable option in most leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores six points in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Likely to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out vs. Sixers•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: To make preseason debut Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Sitting out exhibition opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...