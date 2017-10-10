Play

Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Practices in full Tuesday

Dellavedova (knee) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With his return as a full participant in practice, Dellavedova should be expected to play during Friday's preseason finale against the Pistons. Regardless of whether he plays or not, the important thing is that the team's backup point guard is healthy.

