Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Practices Monday

Dellavedova (knee) returned to practice Monday, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks haven't said much about Dellavedova's recovery from tendinitis in his left knee, but the scrappy guard has missed more than a month, with Saturday's loss to Houston marking his 15th straight absence. His return to practice is certainly a step in the right direction, though coach Jason Kidd said the team will wait until Tuesday morning to make a call on his status for the evening's matchup with Cleveland.