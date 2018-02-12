Play

Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Rehabbing injured ankle

Dellavedova posted a video on his personal Twitter account Thursday of him rehabbing in the pool.

Dellavedova is in the initial stages of his rehab from the Grade 3 right ankle sprain, which he sustained in a Feb. 4 win over the Nets. The Australian guard is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks due to the injury, putting him on track for a return in late February or early March.

