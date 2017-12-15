Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Friday
Dellavedova (knee) will not play Friday against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks haven't given much of an indication as to when Dellavedova might be back, but Friday will mark his 14th consecutive absence. Considering it's the first night of a home/road back-to-back, it's unlikely Dellavedova makes his return Saturday in Houston, but consider him questionable until further notice.
