Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Saturday

Dellavedova (knee) will be sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Rockets.

Dellavedova will miss his 15th straight contest Saturday. He remains without a concrete timetable for a return. In his stead, Malcolm Brogdon will likely continue absorbing Dellavedova's minutes.

