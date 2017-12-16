Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Saturday
Dellavedova (knee) will be sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Rockets.
Dellavedova will miss his 15th straight contest Saturday. He remains without a concrete timetable for a return. In his stead, Malcolm Brogdon will likely continue absorbing Dellavedova's minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out against Pelicans•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as questionable Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out again Wednesday•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...