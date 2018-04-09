Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out vs. Orlando

Dellavedova (ankle) will not play Monday against Orlando, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The Bucks still haven't offered much in the way of an update on Dellavedova, but at this point it seems highly unlikely that he'll be back for Wednesday's regular season finale. Assuming that's the case, his recovery will endure into the postseason, and the team is yet to put forth a target return date.