Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Wednesday
Dellavedova (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against Houston, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova will miss a 13th straight contest Wednesday as he continues to work back from a sprained right ankle. In his stead, Jason Terry, Sterling Brown and possibly Shabazz Muhammad will see extra run.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Monday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Rehabbing injured ankle•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out 3-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...