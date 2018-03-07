Play

Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Wednesday

Dellavedova (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against Houston, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova will miss a 13th straight contest Wednesday as he continues to work back from a sprained right ankle. In his stead, Jason Terry, Sterling Brown and possibly Shabazz Muhammad will see extra run.

