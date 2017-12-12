Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out against Pelicans
Dellavedova (knee) won't play against New Orleans on Wednesday, Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News reports.
Dellavedova will have now missed 13 straight games with a knee injury. He'll be considered day-to-day going forward considering there is no timetable for his return. Rashad Vaughn and Gary Payton will likely see a slightly increased role during the 27-year-old's absence.
