Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out against Pelicans

Dellavedova (knee) won't play against New Orleans on Wednesday, Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News reports.

Dellavedova will have now missed 13 straight games with a knee injury. He'll be considered day-to-day going forward considering there is no timetable for his return. Rashad Vaughn and Gary Payton will likely see a slightly increased role during the 27-year-old's absence.