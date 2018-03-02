Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Friday

Dellavedova (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Dellavedova was able to put together a limited practice earlier this week, but there haven't been any reports of the point guard being able to do much more, so he'll remain out and continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. Dellavedova will likely need to go through a full-contract practice before he is cleared to return for Milwaukee.