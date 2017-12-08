Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Friday
Dellavedova (knee) will not play during Friday's game against the Mavericks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The point guard went through practice Thursday, though has yet to make enough progress to see the floor during a game. He should likely be considered day-to-day following Friday's contest.
