Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Friday

Dellavedova (knee) will not play during Friday's game against the Mavericks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The point guard went through practice Thursday, though has yet to make enough progress to see the floor during a game. He should likely be considered day-to-day following Friday's contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop