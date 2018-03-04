Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Sunday
Dellavedova (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Sixers insider Brian Seltzer reports.
Dellavedova has been sidelined since Feb. 4 due to a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, and the absence will extend until at least Monday's tilt at Indiana. Expect additional minutes for fellow guards Jason Terry and Sterling Brown with Malcolm Brogdon (quad) still out as well.
