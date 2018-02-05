Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Tuesday
Dellavedova (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
A sprained right ankle forced Dellavedova out of Sunday's game against the Nets in the second half, and the team opted to send him back to Milwaukee for further evaluation. As such, he'll sit out Tuesday before potentially meeting back up with the team in Miami on Friday or Orlando on Saturday. With Malcolm Brogdon (quad) also out, Sterling Brown and Tony Snell will continue to pick up increased minutes, while Rashad Vaughn and Sean Kilpatrick could also see slight bumps in playing time.
