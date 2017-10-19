Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores 15 points in regular season opener

Dellavedova had 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 win over the Celtics.

Dellavedova hit his minute average from last season despite sophomore starter Malcolm Brogdon seeing 41 minutes. Dellavedova isn't likely to match last year's career high in assists per game (4.7) now that Brogdon has replaced him in the starting five, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the primary playmaker, and Khris Middleton is healthy. However, Dellavedova has a chance to earn ample time if he keeps scoring and defending at a high level.