Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores just seven points Wednesday
Dellavedova (knee) posted seven points, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Magic.
Dellavedova came into Wednesday with a questionable tag due to left knee tendinitis, but it looks like it was just precautionary. He still played his regular dose of minutes, and given that Dellavedova continues to be an afterthought in the Bucks' offensive scheme, he'll remain off fantasy radars unless injuries start to plague the team's backcourt rotation.
