Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores six points in Friday's win
Dellavedova had six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three assists in 10 minutes during Friday's 125-95 win over the Timberwolves.
Dellavedova returned from a one-game absence due to an illness and played well, albeit in limited minutes. The 28-year-old veteran point guard had appeared in just one game prior to this one, as he is buried on the depth chart behind Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Likely to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out vs. Sixers•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: To make preseason debut Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Sitting out exhibition opener•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Dishes three assists in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...