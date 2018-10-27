Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores six points in Friday's win

Dellavedova had six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three assists in 10 minutes during Friday's 125-95 win over the Timberwolves.

Dellavedova returned from a one-game absence due to an illness and played well, albeit in limited minutes. The 28-year-old veteran point guard had appeared in just one game prior to this one, as he is buried on the depth chart behind Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon.