Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores six points in Tuesday's win

Dellavedova compiled six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one steal in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over the Cavaliers.

Making his return from a 15-game absence with knee tendinitis, Dellavedova drew the start against his former team. Nevertheless, with Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon firmly ahead of Dellavedova on the point guard depth chart and Tony Snell (knee) returning to bolster the team's wing depth, minutes will be hard to come by for Dellavedova even once he's back to full strength.