Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Sitting out exhibition opener
Dellavedova (coach's decision) will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of injury and it seems likely that the Bucks are simply giving him a veteran's day off. At this point, expect Dellavedova to make his exhibition debut Sunday against the Timberwolves, though look for additional updates later this week. Once available, the 6-foot-4 guard should play a prominent role off the bench in the backcourt, but likely isn't a fantasy option in the bulk of leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Dishes three assists in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Cleared to play in finale•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out vs. Orlando•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Still out Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Monday, but traveling with team•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.