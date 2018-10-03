Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Sitting out exhibition opener

Dellavedova (coach's decision) will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of injury and it seems likely that the Bucks are simply giving him a veteran's day off. At this point, expect Dellavedova to make his exhibition debut Sunday against the Timberwolves, though look for additional updates later this week. Once available, the 6-foot-4 guard should play a prominent role off the bench in the backcourt, but likely isn't a fantasy option in the bulk of leagues.