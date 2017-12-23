Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Starting Saturday vs. Hornets
Dellavedova will draw the start for Saturday's contest against the Hornets due to Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) being ruled out, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova has played a total of 25 minutes in the two games he's been back from knee tendinitis, collecting six points, four assists and one steal. It's unclear if he'll play significantly more minutes Saturday, especially since the team recently added Sean Kilpatrick to bolster their backcourt.
