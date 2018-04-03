Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Still out Tuesday

Dellavedova (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Dellavedova was only expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks after sprained his right ankle in early February, but nearly two months later, the Aussie guard is still on the mend. The team hasn't provided much in the way of updates on Dellavedova's status in the last couple of weeks, making it difficult to envision him playing much of a role off the bench if he's able to play at any point during the Bucks' final four regular-season contests.