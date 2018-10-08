Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: To make preseason debut Tuesday
Dellavedova (rest) is set to make his preseason debut Tuesday against the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While he wasn't listed with any sort of injury, Dellavedova has been held out of every preseason game thus far. That is set to change Tuesday though, as Dellavedova has been cleared to make his debut and should have two exhibitions for some tune-up work prior to the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Hornets. Look for Dellavedova to slot into the backcourt rotation, likely operating as one of the first guards off the bench behind Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon.
