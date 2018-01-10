Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Uncertain for Wednesday with knee issue

Dellavedova is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to left knee tendinitis.

Dellavedova missed a month worth of action earlier this season with the same injury, so it appears he may have succumbed to a setback coming out of Monday's loss to the Pacers. Though he's been a solid source of assists coming off the bench, Dellavedova's poor shooting percentage and lack of production in other counting-stats categories effectively keeps him off the fantasy radar outside of very deep leagues, especially while the team's top three backcourt players (Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon and Tony Snell) are all healthy.