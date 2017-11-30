Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Unlikely to play Thursday
Dellavedova (knee) is not expected to play in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Matt Velazquez of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
There had been optimism that Dellavedova would be able to return before the end of the Bucks' four-game road trip, but it does not look like that is going to happen. He remains without a timetable for a return, while DeAndre Liggins will likely continue to play an expanded role in Delly's absence.
