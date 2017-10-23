Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will join starting five Monday
Dellavedova will enter the starting five for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Malcolm Brogdon is dealing with a sprained ankle and is sitting out Monday's contest, so coach Jason Kidd will roll with Dellavedova in the top unit in his place. Dellavedova has averaged 22.3 minutes per game over the first three outings of the 2017-18 campaign, but look for him to push for a full starter's workload Monday. That being said, it wouldn't be surprising if Giannis Antetokounmpo also took on more ball-handling as well.
