Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will move back to bench Tuesday

Dellavedova will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sitting out Saturday's matchup with the Hornets, the Bucks went with a smaller lineup, which allowed Dellavedova to pick up the start. However, Antetokounmpo is back to full strength and has been cleared for a full workload, so Dellavedova is set to resume his usual role of the bench and should see a slight drop in his overall workload. Dellavedova is averaging just 14.7 minutes in three games since return from a lengthy absence due to a knee injury.