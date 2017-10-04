Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will not play Wednesday
Dellavedova will not play during Wednesday's preseason event against the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
There's been no indication of Dellavedova nursing an injury, so he's likely just taking a game off for rest. Malcolm Brogdon, Gary Payton and Kendall Marshall will likely see run at the point guard slot.
