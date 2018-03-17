Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will remain out Saturday
Dellavedova (ankle) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
It was reported roughly a week ago that Dellavedova suffered a setback with his ankle injury and as expected, ended up missing the team's two-game road trip. In addition to that, Dellavedova has now been ruled out for Saturday's contest as well and the Bucks have yet to provide any sort of update on his overall timetable. Until it's reported that Dellevadova is going through full-contact practices, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Suffers setback•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Monday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...