Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will remain out Saturday

Dellavedova (ankle) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

It was reported roughly a week ago that Dellavedova suffered a setback with his ankle injury and as expected, ended up missing the team's two-game road trip. In addition to that, Dellavedova has now been ruled out for Saturday's contest as well and the Bucks have yet to provide any sort of update on his overall timetable. Until it's reported that Dellevadova is going through full-contact practices, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming.