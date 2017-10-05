Play

Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Won't play Friday

Dellavedova (undisclosed) will not play during Friday's preseason game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Word has yet to emerge on why Dellavedova continues to remain sidelined for the team's preseason games. Gary Payton will seemingly continue to get extra run in the meantime.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball