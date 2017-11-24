Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Won't play Saturday
Dellavedova (knee) remains sidelined for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Dellavedova will miss his fourth straight contest Saturday as he fights tendinitis in his left knee. As a result, Malcolm Brogdon and DeAndre Liggins will likely continue seeing extended run at the guard spots.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Wednesday vs. Suns•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Sidelined for third straight game•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Not with team Saturday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will join starting five Monday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores 15 points in regular season opener•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...