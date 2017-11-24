Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Won't play Saturday

Dellavedova (knee) remains sidelined for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Dellavedova will miss his fourth straight contest Saturday as he fights tendinitis in his left knee. As a result, Malcolm Brogdon and DeAndre Liggins will likely continue seeing extended run at the guard spots.

