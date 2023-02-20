Leonard agreed to a 10-day contract with Milwaukee on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Before striking a deal with the Bucks, Leonard had been out of the NBA since March 2021. While he was on the mend from a left shoulder injury that later required season-ending surgery that February, Leonard was suspended by the Heat for using an anti-Semitic slur in a Twitch stream. He was traded to the Thunder later that month and immediately waived. Leonard then had another surgery later in 2021 to address an ankle injury, and he's spent the better part of the past two years rehabbing both injuries. He's since gained medical clearance and has apologized for using the slur and met with leaders in the Jewish community as a sign of good faith. It's unclear what the 2012 first-round pick can bring to the table following a two-year hiatus, but he could have a shot at claiming a backup role in Milwaukee's frontcourt until Bobby Portis (knee) is cleared to return.