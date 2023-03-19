Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to left calf soreness.

Leonard tallied 10 points and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Pacers and wasn't on the initial injury report for Sunday's matchup, but he'll be unavailable due to his calf injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but he'll have a few days to rest before the Bucks face San Antonio on Wednesday.