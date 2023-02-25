Leonard racked up five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 128-99 win over the Heat.

Leonard was back on an NBA court for the first time in almost two years, playing 15 minutes off the bench. Having served his time for an off-court indiscretion, Leonard will be hoping to turn his current 10-day contract into more of a long-term deal. While there is obviously nothing to do here from a fantasy perspective, it is good to see a player of his age back on the court contributing to winning basketball.