Leonard closed with 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 loss to the Pacers.

With Brook Lopez (ankle) taking the night off, Leonard recorded season highs in points and minutes played. The veteran big man recently signed a rest-of-season contract with Milwaukee after back-to-back 10-day deals, but he's been limited to a meager reserve role so far, averaging just 4.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 8.5 minutes across six appearances since Feb. 24 (12 total games).